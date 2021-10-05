Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 89,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of TOL opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.