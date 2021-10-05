Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

