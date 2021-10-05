Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
