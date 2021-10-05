Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of TOT traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.74. 26,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,423. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.56 million and a PE ratio of -16.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.15.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 191,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$731,072.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$731,072.08. Insiders acquired a total of 595,900 shares of company stock worth $2,513,168 over the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

