TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TradeUP Global stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 7.61% of TradeUP Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUGC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. TradeUP Global has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

