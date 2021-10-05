Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Update

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. 8,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,713. Traeger has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.90.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

