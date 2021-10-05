Traeger (NYSE:COOK) vs. iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Traeger and iRobot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 iRobot 1 4 0 0 1.80

Traeger presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.44%. iRobot has a consensus target price of $108.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.52%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than iRobot.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Traeger and iRobot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $545.77 million 4.40 $31.60 million N/A N/A iRobot $1.43 billion 1.53 $147.07 million $3.10 25.20

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A iRobot 6.84% 11.66% 8.09%

Summary

iRobot beats Traeger on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

