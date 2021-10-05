TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $555.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransDigm’s commercial business is suffering due to poor demand in commercial aerospace, thanks to the COVID-19 impact. Its commercial OEM sales declined 2.3% year over year during the fiscal third quarter. Unfavorable forecasts made by the International Air Transport Association about revenue passenger kilometers make us skeptic about the stock’s future performance. A comparative analysis of its historical P/E ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for concern. Expansion of import tariff for steel and aluminum also poses a threat for its growth. In a year’s time, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. Nevertheless, the company boasts a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. The stock’s current ratio of 4.11 reveals its strong ability to meet debt obligations.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $676.88.

TDG opened at $644.01 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $617.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

