TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down to $32.68

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.68, but opened at $29.56. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 553 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $816.29 million, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,812. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

