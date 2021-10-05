Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $648.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report sales of $648.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $617.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.40 million. Transocean reported sales of $773.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 3.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $1,304,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,392,321 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 413,386 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 78.9% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 286,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

