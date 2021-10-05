Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,523 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Transocean by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 853,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Transocean by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,842 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

