Treat DAO (TREAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $526,372.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $526,372.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 122.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $7.07 or 0.00013974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00109746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00138176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,401.47 or 0.99635886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.03 or 0.06646208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

