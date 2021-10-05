Trexquant Investment LP Buys 9,780 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $207.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.48 and its 200 day moving average is $210.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $125.75 and a one year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

