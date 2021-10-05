Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,695 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of M opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

