Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.68. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.