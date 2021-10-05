Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.72 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

