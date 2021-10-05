Trexquant Investment LP Takes $3.54 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,719,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,420 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $216,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

NYSE:TME opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

