Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) Lowered to Hold at Bloom Burton

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) was downgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$28.50 and a twelve month high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.88, for a total value of C$43,314.48.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

