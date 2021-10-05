Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $60.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE TSE opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trinseo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

