Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFR. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $121.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

