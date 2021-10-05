Truist Securities Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $194.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $187.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.17.

NASDAQ WING opened at $168.84 on Friday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 177.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

