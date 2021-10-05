Trulieve Cannabis’ (TCNNF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

TCNNF stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

