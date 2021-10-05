TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.47

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43.

TTEC has increased its dividend by 57.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TTEC to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. TTEC has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TTEC stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of TTEC worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

