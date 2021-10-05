TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.47 on October 22nd

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43.

TTEC has increased its dividend by 57.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TTEC to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

TTEC traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.56. 763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 in the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TTEC stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of TTEC worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

