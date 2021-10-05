U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

NYSE:USPH traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $112.67. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average is $114.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

