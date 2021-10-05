Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

