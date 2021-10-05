UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €165.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.33 ($173.33).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €140.64 ($165.46) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

