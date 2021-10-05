Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 53.0% in September

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Unicharm stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

