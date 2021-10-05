Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 53.0% in September

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Unicharm stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

