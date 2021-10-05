Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Get Unilever alerts:

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,948.50 ($51.59) on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £102.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,047.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,154.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last three months, insiders bought 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.