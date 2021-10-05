United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

United Time Technology stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

