Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of UBP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $719.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.12. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.