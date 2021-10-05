Urus (URUS) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,239.52 or 0.08620967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00278348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00114214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

