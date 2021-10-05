US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,588. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.76 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

