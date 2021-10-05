V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $83.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

VFC stock opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

