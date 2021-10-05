V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $83.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.
VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.
VFC stock opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
