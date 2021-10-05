Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce $25.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.60 billion and the highest is $26.29 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $15.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $100.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.65 billion to $101.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $109.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.50 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 231,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,112. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

