Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.14. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,949. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

