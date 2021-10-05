Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $133,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

VUG stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

