Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

