Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

