Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

