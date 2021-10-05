Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Raised by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.3% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.