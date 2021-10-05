Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 301.6 days.

VTWRF stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.72. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.