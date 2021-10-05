Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Short Interest Update

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at $224,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,533 shares of company stock worth $1,737,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,330. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $53.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

