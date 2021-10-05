Vecima Networks Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE:VCM remained flat at $C$15.80 during trading on Tuesday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$12.30 and a twelve month high of C$17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$362.15 million and a PE ratio of -831.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.57.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Acumen Capital began coverage on Vecima Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

