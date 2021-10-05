Veles (VLS) Hits Market Cap of $56,974.21

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $56,974.21 and approximately $7.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,392.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.77 or 0.06835142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.90 or 0.00338376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.75 or 0.01163102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00105670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.00530561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.13 or 0.00391352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00305013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,976 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,470 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

