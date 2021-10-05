Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Shares Down 3.1%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.55 and last traded at $54.55. 28,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,221,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

