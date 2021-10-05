Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VERX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of VERX opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. Vertex has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

