Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,459 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

