Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

