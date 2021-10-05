VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CSB opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $66.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.