VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CSB opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $66.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Savior LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.