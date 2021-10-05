Village Super Market, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $323.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Super Market stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Village Super Market worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

